Marvel star Brie Larson, who plays the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has reportedly grown disillusioned with her leading role after facing continuous backlash from toxic fans. It has been hinted that the actress might quit MCU over the same as she has been receiving negative reviews for her role. In fact, her co-star Samuel L. Jackson had once said that backlash came from people ‘who hate strong women.’ Scroll down to read the details.

Brie Larson will soon be seen in her new project called The Marvels. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023. The recently-released book titled MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios by author Joanna Robinson has subtly hinted that Larson might exit the MCU since the backlash has not stopped since she debuted as Captain Marvel in 2019.

According to The Direct, Joanna Robinson, in her book, has shared that Brie Larson has “[grown] disillusioned” with working with Marvel Studios. In the book, Robinson also stated, “The future of those Marvel icons was unclear. The departure of franchise anchors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson had already taken its toll, as had the shocking loss of Chadwick Boseman, but other MCU stalwarts were heading for the exits.” The author added, “The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ cast went on a farewell tour, Brie Larson grew disillusioned, and Marvel tussled with Sony in a custody battle over Tom Holland.”

Now, shedding light on the backlash, Brie Larson at the time of joining the franchise, shared, “I don’t have time for it. The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like, ‘Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?’”

When earlier asked if she would want to return as Captain Marvel after her 2023 movie, the Hollywood star stated, “I don’t know, does anyone want me to do it again?’ Marvel had expected that Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man would be the trio of star characters leading the MCU into a new millennium, but that was no longer a future it could rely on.”

The author Joanna Robinson spoke about the backlash Brie Larson is facing on a podcast, revealing, “[Marvel Studios] put Brie Larson in [a prominent place in the MCU]. I don’t know if Brie Larson was the wrong person for the role necessarily. But the toxic backlash means that Brie Larson doesn’t want to play Carol Danvers anymore.”

The question now arises will Brie Larson exit the MCU? After the release of The Marvels, it will be interesting to see if she is done with playing the superhero.

Larson once said that the comic book connection between her MCU character and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel was “a huge part of why she wanted to play Captain Marvel” in the first place.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce Has Reportedly Splurged $6 Million On A Secluded Mansion With A Pool To Spend Quality Time With His ‘Lover’ – Here’s All About Their ‘Private’ Plans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News