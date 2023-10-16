South Korean heartthrob Park Seo Joon is joining the eminent Marvel Cinematic Universe with his Hollywood debut in the upcoming film ‘The Marvels.’ One of the brightest K-drama stars enjoying a global fandom, Park Seo Joon breaks the glass ceiling with his MCU stint, opening the doors for more Korean actors to transition from Hallyuwood to Hollywood.

The Marvel Studios on Monday released new character posters from ‘The Marvels’ on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, unveiling Seo Joon’s character Prince Yan. The poster of the film shows the Korean hunk, sporting a long hair, gazing into the abyss with a mysterious look. He has donned a brown cloak-like attire with matching contact lenses, enhancing his enchanting stare.

The fans disappointed with Park Seo Joon’s miss-and-blink appearance in the trailer of The Marvels are beaming with joy and excitement after the poster release. Many also took to X to share their excitement for the upcoming MCU flick.

Projecting a fan theory already, one netizen wrote, “What if… Prince Yan is one of the villains?”

What if… Prince Yan is one of the villains? 🫣 #TheMarvels #TheMarvelsPH pic.twitter.com/I5jkDLId85 — Park Seo Joon 🌎 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) October 16, 2023

“HERE HE IS! Park Seo Joon as Prince Yan for “The Marvels”

ACCCCKKK! Exciting!” wrote another netizen.

HERE HE IS! Park Seo Joon as Prince Yan for "The Marvels" 🤛👊

ACCCCKKK! Exciting!#ParkSeoJoon#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/XsQta2gse6 — KDRAMA Jagiya (@kdrama_jagiya) October 16, 2023

A possessive Park Seo Joon fan mentioned, “Park Seo Joon is coming out in the next Marvel movie, and I’m not ready for the rest of the world to be swooned over him. #minefirst.”

Park Seo Joon is coming out in the next Marvel movie, and I’m not ready for the rest of the world to be swooned over him. #minefirst — Boots (@ulovemandi) October 15, 2023

“Haven’t seen a Marvel project in well over a year now but you bet you a** I’m tuning in for this one PARK SEO JOON THE MAN YOU ARE,” mentioned another fan.

haven’t seen a marvel project in well over a year now but you bet your ass i’m tuning in for this one PARK SEO JOON THE MAN YOU ARE https://t.co/s9UyLbvdE2 — hannah🌟 (@lonelyheart_han) October 16, 2023

Delving deep into Park Seo Joon’s The Marvels character, he plays the role of Prince Yan of Aladna in the original comics – who winds up marrying Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). In a promo released on October 11, Park and Larson’s passionate chemistry was on display as they danced to a romantic number. For the unversed, in the comics, Prince Yan got betrothed to the Terran musician Lila Cheney as a kid. However, as adults, neither Cheney nor Prince Yan desired to marry each other. To get out of the betrothal, Prince Yan seeks help from Carol Danvers, and that’s when the romance comes blooming for the two.

‘The Marvels’ will be released in theaters on November 10, 2023 in the United States. Are you also excited for Park Seo Joon’s MCU debut? Let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Song Joong-ki Eyeing Hollywood Debut? Vincenzo Star Reveals His Wish To Work In Overseas Industries After Multiple Failed Attempts, Hopes “To Pass This Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News