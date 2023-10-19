Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seems to be getting serious about their romance. The footballer has reportedly purchased a new and spacious house in Kansas City to ensure more privacy. The new place is allegedly much bigger and more segregated than his old house. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

Taylor and Travis have been making headlines since the time they were linked, which was last month. There are also several reports of them being intimate at the SNL afterparty, and the duo has been inseparable. Before Kelce, Taylor was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, and during their time together, the former couple allegedly were in the process of buying a house in London. Kelce is now taking measures to give his lady love a comfortable abode.

As per a report by TMZ, Travis Kelce has cracked a fantastic deal on this house in Kansas City, which has six bedrooms, six baths, and above 16,000 square feet of living space. He has managed to get all that in just $6 Million. The report further mentions that the house has a pool with a waterfall attached to it, a mini golf course, along with a tennis and pickleball court.

The media outlet reveals that Travis Kelce’s old house was not as secluded as this new mansion, and as a result, people had more access to its location, including the paps. When she came over to visit, the paparazzi hovered around his place over the weekend to get shots of Taylor Swift. The sources who reported this to the media outlet pointed out that his blossoming relationship with Swift is one of the prime reasons behind this luxurious purchase.

Halloween is almost upon us, with everyone being busy-bodies this spooky month. There were reports that Travis and Taylor would make it red carpet official this Halloween dressed as Barbie and Ken from this year’s Barbie film. The athlete is allegedly buying a house now; it seems like they might, after all, make it social media official soon.

What are your thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a couple?

