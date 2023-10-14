Back in our childhood, we all grew up getting Goosebumps from those thrilling novels. And as we got a bit, well, “more experienced” in life, the Goosebumps movies came along, giving us a nostalgia trip – or maybe it was just the creaky floorboards.

In 2020, they dropped a bombshell – a series based on the Goosebumps books was announced to be in the works. And guess who was behind this wicked concoction? Sony Pictures, Original Film, and Scholastic Entertainment, the same folks who cooked up the movies Goosebumps (2015) and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018). Yep, the ones with all the spine-tingling critters.

As if that wasn’t enough, the director of the first movie, Letterman, was summoned once more in 2022 to script this series alongside Stoller. That’s right, Letterman also stepped up to direct the pilot episode. So, prepare to get Goosebumps all over again – and not just from reading the books!

Hold onto your haunted hats because the series has arrived on none other than Friday the 13th. Yeah, you heard that right, a spooky series like Goosebumps is ready to haunt your October 13, 2023.

But here’s the twist: it’s got ten episodes, and here’s the kicker: only the first 5 episodes will escape from the streaming crypt on that fateful Friday the 13th. The remaining five? They’re taking a leisurely stroll through the week and will keep you spooked right up until November 17, 2023.

Oh, and here’s the double-dip of delightful darkness – it’s going to be simultaneously available on Hulu and Disney Plus. No big surprise there since, you know, Hulu’s chilling out under Disney’s umbrella. So, prepare to be simultaneously entertained and terrified!

Now, if you’re feeling old-school and want to catch this on cable, you’re in for a treat – or maybe just a trick. The series is joining the party on Freeform as part of their “31 Nights of Halloween” extravaganza. But here’s the kicker, or should I say the slight ghostly hitch: as of now, only the first two episodes are allegedly joining the fiendish fun. So, get ready for a haunting appetizer on Freeform tv!

