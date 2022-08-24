We are all aware of that Sony-Marvel deal over the rights of Spider-Man but did you know that the former company had the chance of owning the superhero franchise? The MCU has become not only one of the biggest franchises but also a successful one. A lot of their films are box office hits.

Be it Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or more, each has soared high commercially. Not only that, but Endgame is also the second-highest-grossing movie of all time!

But would it be the same if the rights to the comic-book characters were with someone else and that someone else specifically was Sony? It is said that the company had the chance of buying the rights to almost every Marvel character for $25 million in 1997. However, they only bought Spider-Man for $7-10 million.

As per The Wall Street Journal, Sony Pictures executive Yair Landau thought that “nobody gives a damn about the other Marvel characters”. That is a fine example of a true lapse of judgment. But would the MCU be the same as it is now? Besides the Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man trilogy and Venom series, the rest of the films based on the comic-book characters have not worked well.

This includes Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man series and the box office flop, Morbius. Though the former has gained recognition over the years. Fans have debated over the same and here is what they have to say about the MCU being under the banner of the Japanese production company.

“They were correct (mostly) at the time and if they bought the rights it probably would have stayed that way,” a Reddit user wrote about the same.

“Yeah Sony would’ve sat on them and we wouldn’t have got the MCU that we have today,” wrote a netizen.

“They wouldn’t have done anything worthwhile with that trove of characters… MCU made most of them worth what they are today,” said a fan.

“Even if Sony bought Marvel, absolutely no way they would have done something similar to this one. They would have cranked box office failure one after the other just like every non-Spidey movie they tried,” one netizen said.

Do you think it’s an opportunity missed or agree with the fans?

