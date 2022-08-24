Avatar is being re-released months before its sequel, The Way of Water hits the silver screen. The James Cameron directorial, which premiered in 2009, became a blockbuster hit and the highest-grossing film of all time. Just recently, the film was removed from all streaming services.

This may have been done to give a push to people to flock to the theatres to watch the re-release of the Zoe Saldana starrer. While talking about its box office, the film crossed several milestones and was just inches away from reaching the $3 billion mark. Could the movie do that as it is hitting the big screens again?

Avatar will be coming to theatres worldwide, 3 months before the premiere of The Way of Water on 23rd September. The epic adventure will be in the new 4K high-dynamic range restoration. This was announced at the CinemaCon by Disney earlier this year. Chances are high that the James Cameron starrer will create new records as it may cross the $3 billion mark globally.

Currently, as per Box Office Mojo, Avatar stands at a whopping box office record of $2.8 billion. This consists of $760 million domestically (North America) and $2.06 billion overseas. It would need to make around $152 million to cross that threshold. It is a lot but then again, the film did create new heights by itself in the first place.

The only other film that has been able to reach close to the 2009 film’s box office collection is MCU’s Avengers: Endgame. The original movie is expected to return to streaming just before the release of its sequel though. Furthermore, the James Cameron directorial will still be available to rent digitally on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

It will be exciting to watch Avatar restored in 4K. Let’s see if the movie creates history at the box office by crossing 3 billion or not.

