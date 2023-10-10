The Marvels is only 1 month away!!! Get ready to witness the lightning spectacle as one of the strongest Avengers – Captain Marvel returns in an epic trio of three female superheroes for the first time to fly higher, faster, further and together like never before. Brie Larson returns in her iconic superhero character that has millions of fans waiting with bated breath to see her on the big screen again, in her indestructible avatar.

Audiences have seen Brie Larson prep for the first instalment where she started off her training with push-ups to even hitting a 165 lbs hammer and pulling a literal vehicle with all of her might… and this time she is back with 3X power alongside Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. It sure calls for a triple power packed action! Mark your calendars for November 10, as the clocks tick for Marvel studios’ highly-anticipated film – The Marvels.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

This Diwali, all eyes in the skies as The Marvels light them up 💫 Watch Marvel Studios' The Marvels as they arrive in cinemas near you from November 10

The Marvels is set to release in theatres this Diwali on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. the trio starrer is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year. The reported runtime of the movie, which is 105 minutes, makes it one of the shortest MCU films.

