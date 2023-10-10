Disney and its Marvel wing are right now concerned about bringing the lost glory back so they can bounce back to the top, where they had given multiple hit projects in a row. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the Phase 5, where now we are meeting new superheroes, who will eventually form the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. All of this is eventually leading to one monster of a movie Avengers: Secret Wars! While, we still have 3 years or more easily to reach that film, the preparation should begin today. Confused why we say so? Well, join us as we dissect.

It was last year, when Kevin Feige took the stage at the Comic-Con and announced that the conclusion to the Multiverse Saga will be divided into two parts, namely, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The second is where all the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes until that point will unite to defeat Kang and his Variants.

Avengers: Secret Wars is a movie that is being touted as the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever. The scale is more massive than the word massive, and the fact that it will include the entire existing universe and the branches that are even not a part of the MCU timeline, says a lot about how big the scale is. A report now lists down the number of movies one needs to watch for preparation. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The last time we saw a conclusion movie, it was Avengers: Endgame, which was a culmination of 21 MCU movies that has released until that point. The preparation for Avengers: Secret Wars, though is easily three times more than that for the Endgame. While there is an existing MCU timeline that has only grown ever since, there is also a plethora of shows on Disney+ that are now connected to the main timeline.

If this wasn’t enough, the Spider-Man universe has branched outside the MCU as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield walked into the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both have their solo films outside the MCU, and also the spin-offs focusing on the antagonists. Adding to it is that the movie also brought in Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, who has a Netflix show with three seasons, and now one with Disney.

Wait, there’s more. The film will reportedly also feature the X-Men and the mutants, with Wolverine leading them. So technically, one has to go through everything Fox created with the mutants, which is 12 films easily. If one does a math of everything, the court goes beyond 65, and is still recurring.

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for a May 7, 2027 release. Are you ready for this preparation? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

