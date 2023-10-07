The advents of Multiverse and the blooming of it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created infinite possibilities that can happen in the timeline going forward. One of the movies that is about to introduce us to the infinity and beyond journey of the Multiverse is Deadpool 3. A movie shaped in a way that it serves as not just a debut ground for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman but also brings in multiple mutants and other Marvel characters in the MCU timeline. Turns out there is also an Avengers-like climax to it. Now, what if Tobey Maguire, as Spider-Man, joins the do?

Tobey, technically, is a veteran Spider-Man at the moment because he is the senior to both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. He made his comeback to the character and a debut in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans have been curious as to where we see him next after that.

A new fan art has now imagined Tobey Maguire joining Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. And the attention to detail is such that it imagines the actor in the climax sequence of movie which is rumored to be a nod to the iconic Shawarma sequence from Avengers. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you aren’t aware, rumor has that Deadpool 3 will end like Avengers did, with the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes resting while having a Shawarma party. The threequel to Wade Wilson saga will have just the two of them (until the last update), and it will have pizza on the menu this time around and not Shawarma. A fan art has now imagined what if Tobey Maguire joins the two as Spider-Man in that very scene.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 was already in production but had to come to a standstill due to the Hollywood strike. The movie is a crazy ride already and will only get more intense till the point it hits the big screens on May 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

