One of the projects that was in production before the Hollywood strikes brought it the standstill, and the euphoria around it was wild is Deadpool 3. The threequel to the Merc With A Mouth franchise is set on a massive scale, considering it opens the doors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Ryan Reynolds as the titular R-rated superhero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie will also mark the entry of mutants and more characters and also travel to The Void. Turns out Loki season 2 has now established a direct connection to the threequel.

For the unversed, The Void or the Battleworld (as per comics) was first teased in Loki season 1, and was defined as the place where all the pruned variants and people are sent. It is place set at the end of time where a cloud-like monster, Alioth, erases everything from reality. It was said that nothing comes back from The Void, but Loki and Sylvie proved it wrong.

Interestingly, it is also being said that Wade Wilson and Wolverine will also go to The Void in Deadpool 3 but Alioth will be absent. However, the latest Easter egg in Loki Season 2 has maybe confirmed its connection to the threequel and the events about the happen in the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

That Deadpool 3 will travel the Multiverse and bring back mutants and many other characters is entirely known. The Void is the perfect place to introduce many Fox characters, including Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry to enter the film. Now, a nod to Professor X in season 2 of Loki has established a connection.

In the first episode of Season 2, as per Mashable India, one of the scenes hints towards the X-Men’s connection to the show. The show, which is now witnessing the falling apart of TVA as He Who Remains is killed, has a concept called the Temporal Room. The doors close the same way the ones in X-Men do in Professor X’s mansion with the symbol X. These do look like a direct hint and not something we are speculating about.

