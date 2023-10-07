James Gunn has been facing the wrath of Henry Cavill fans after not going forward with the new DC Universe with Cavill in it as Clark Kent. A few months back, it was officially announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in the leads in Superman: Legacy, which is said to be the first movie out of the new studio! Gunn is now prepared to announce more of the cast from the much-awaited film once the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves.

For the unversed, Gunn will be writing and directing the film’s story, which is said to be marking the beginning of the new DCU. Besides David and Rachel, a few more names have come up in the mix and are reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming superhero film. The hatred towards James had been constant, and many hailed Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse at the top.

James Gunn, via a recent post on Threads, confirmed that he will soon be announcing more of the Superman: Legacy cast as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. As of now, the guild and the major studios are still continuing with the negotiations. Gunn answered a query about Bat-Mite in Peacemaker season 2; in that same thread, one of the users asked, “Do you have your finger on the trigger waiting to announce more Legacy castings as soon as the strike ends??”

Without even a hint of hesitation, James Gunn answered the question with a “Yeah.” along with three high-five emojis. It would be interesting to see what other actors and actresses will be joining Superman: Legacy. Up until now, the names that have been finalized include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced As Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan and Metamorpho.

The netizens have mixed reactions to the news as some still want Henry Cavill to return while others are waiting to see what other actors would be a part of it.

One of the netizens wrote, “Please don’t tell us something we already know”

Another said, “James Gunn is cooking.”

A third one wrote, “I AM READY TO SEE SUPERGIRL IN SUPERMAN LEGACY!!”

Followed by, “Fire James Gunn instead and bring back Henry Cavill”, “This guy has been secretly doing auditions during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, hasn’t he?”

Another cynic wrote, “I’m ready for another financial disaster for dc”

One commented, “The casting choice for lex better be good”

James Gunn says he’s ready to announce more casting for ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’ once the strike ends with a fair deal for actors. pic.twitter.com/E6bM4Uw0vT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2023

Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is expected to be released in the theatres in 2025.

