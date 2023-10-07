Many relationships in Hollywood are now witnessing a tumultuous ride, if not wild. There are rumors and updates about splits, divorces, blooming love, and much more almost every day. But amid all of this did you ever think you might just end up being informed that Gigi Hadid has went out on a date and with none other than our very beloved Bradley Cooper. Well, yes, the two have been in the news for a long time for their professional, personal, and subsequent breakups, according to the last updates. Turns out we are probably on the onset of a new affair.

For the universe, Gigi has been in the headlines for her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio and what ever followed. The two had a very shaky road throughout the time they were seeing each other. As for Bradley, he was in a very long relationship with Irina Shayk since 2015 before they decided to part ways in 2019, giving their fans a significant shock.

Now it turns out both probably both are moving on as both Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted on a date with each other in New York. The pictures now have gone viral on the internet, and fans are now confused what is exactly happening in the west. Read on to know everything you should about this most interesting update of the day.

As per the viral pictures, both Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted taking a walk on the streets of New York. Both spotted with her bodyguard, they were strolling the streets after an evening at Via Carota. The two later hopped on in the same car and drove off. While the model was at her chic best with a tan mini skirt paired with a white vest and a jacket with socks and black shoes, Cooper chose to rock his causal best.

However, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on date has created chaos on the Internet. There are wild reactions about the same, with people already planning how cute their babies would look, and some even went on to observe how all models are falling for each other’s exes.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a surprise dinner date in New York City. pic.twitter.com/66TJ5ByT4l — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 6, 2023

Their babies would look so good — 🌙 (@lunacrescenteee) October 6, 2023

Are all the models dating each other’s exes?? She’s friends with Irina Shayk and he’s her baby daddy — Anne Kowalski (@Annenowak12) October 6, 2023

that’s literally leo’s bff 😭 — manu 🎀 (@shamelessbizzle) October 6, 2023

