Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks he could’ve been a “great” US President.

The 76-year-old actor served as the Governor of California from 2003 until 2011, and although he’s not eligible to run for the White House, Schwarzenegger believes he could’ve done a very good job.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – who isn’t eligible for the role because he was born in Austria – told Howard Stern: “I think that I would’ve made a great president. I think that I have the energy and the will to bring people together.”

Despite this, Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t harbor any bitterness, acknowledging that America has given him so many opportunities in life.

He explained: “I felt like everything I’ve accomplished in my life – [the] bodybuilding career, the movie career, becoming Governor, setting up my Schwarzenegger Institute, all this stuff, the millions of dollars I made and everything – it’s all because of America. So, why would I complain about the one thing I can’t do?”

Schwarzenegger recently claimed that he was “made in America”.

The actor confessed that he’s not a “self-made man” and that he has lots of people to thank for his success.

Schwarzenegger – who was born in Austria but moved to the US to pursue a career in bodybuilding – told Interview magazine: “I always said you can call me anything you want, but don’t call me a self-made man, because I’m not. Who made me? We can say god, or we can say my mother and my father.”

Schwarzenegger acknowledges that America has given him an opportunity to transform his life.

He said: “I’m the last one to say, ‘I’m a self-made man.’ I would say I was born in Austria, made in America.”

