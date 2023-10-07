While there is a buzz around almost every possible Marvel Cinematic Universe project that is announced and even ones that are rumored. But the curiosity to know where the Spider-Man universe is going in the MCU post the events of No Way Home is immense. While we wait for the updates on the new trilogy aka the fourth movie with Tom Holland in the lead, there is a confirmed animated project already in the making. Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been in the production for a while and the fans have been curious whether Tom voices Peter or not. Turns out we are up for an upsetting update.

For the unversed, after the monstrous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both Marvel and Sony have been shaping out a plan to take the success ahead and juice it out even more. Freshman Year is one of the many projects out of the spin-offs, sequels, and others. There were no updates about the same yet, but now we know almost everything that we should at this point. Read on to know.

It is the day of revelation at the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they go on to reveal a whole lot about many of their projects. As revealed in a Comic Book Movie report, we are up for an upsetting update as the portal has confirmed Tom Holland is not voicing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Announcing the cast, the report confirms that Hudson Thames will be the voice of the titular character. The rest includes Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

Meanwhile, the makers have also shared a synopsis for Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which reads, “Marvel Studios presents “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” in which Peter Parker’s life, while getting ready for his High School orientation, is forever changed by events that send him on a journey like none before. In the first episode, we discover that the new era of Spider-Man begins here!”

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is slated for a November 2, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

