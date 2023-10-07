Ana de Armas has shown her versatility in Hollywood and gained a lot of popularity over the years. The Cuban actress had debuted in the industry with the psycho-erotic thriller with Keanu Reeves and made it big. Since then, she has been a part of many projects and proved her worth as an actress. She was most recently appreciated for her work in Marilyn Monroe’s biopic Blonde.

But do you know how much her net worth is, given that she is such a huge name in Hollywood? Well, to know that, scroll ahead to read further about Ana’s salary hike and assets.

Apparently, as per media reports, Ana de Armas has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Since Knock Knock in 2014, Ana has carved a path in the industry with her hard work, dedication, and passion.

Ana de Armas’ salary details:

Even though the Cuban actress loves to live life queen-size, she often has been a target of a huge pay gap between her and her male co-actors. According to Parade, Ana de Armas was given a mere $70K cheque for her role in No Time To Die along with Daniel Craig.

However, for her recent films like Deep Water with Ben Affleck, the actress received $700,000, while the Batman actor earned $7 million for his role. On the other hand, for her contribution to the Netflix original The Gray Man, she received $400,000. Whereas her co-stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans got $10 million and $15 million each.

Apparently, Ana’s annual income is around $600,000.

Ana de Armas’ assets

The Knives Out actress has splurged $7 million on a 30-acre lavish property in Vermont that comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The abode also features some luxurious amenities like a swimming pool, open meadows, forests, and trails. However, as per reports, Ana lived in a beach house in LA for years before moving in with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in his $20 million estate. However, now she lives in that private house which she bought fully furnished.

Well, what are your thoughts about the Blonde actress Ana de Armas’ net worth? Let us know.

