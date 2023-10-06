Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow starred in the romance drama Bounce, released in 2000, the same year in which the two split after dating for three years. Ben Affleck later revealed that he was not comfortable in the first place shooting for the film as the two were going through a heartbreak. Paltrow, on the other hand, felt their film would psychologically help Affleck to move on from their break-up. Scroll down to know the details.

Speaking of the latest, Ben Affleck is currently happily married to Jennifer Lopez.

Circling back to Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the latter in an interview once said, “It’s interesting. I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood, and he was very much a lesson in that way.” While Affleck got really affected with his break-up with Paltrow, she thought it would be nice to film Bounce where they played the role of two young lovers. Affleck shed light on the same, revealing, “When she first read it we’d just broken up, so things were a little strained. We were still trying to figure out how to be friends.”

The Batman V Superman star continued, “She said, ‘Listen, I read this and it struck me that you should do it.’ Initially, I thought, ‘Oh, the characters are older, maybe I’m too young,’ and she just said, ‘You’ll be great.’”

Something inside Ben Affleck changed as he revealed, “Then it occurred to me that maybe she set the whole thing up so that I could have the opportunity to play this part. Not just because it would be good for my career, but because it would give me a new sense of perspective by asking me to investigate certain psychological issues.”

Affleck added, “I’m not sure if she would admit to that, but I believe it. And I was really touched. That’s what eventually allowed us to be friends.”

The actor also spoke about how strange he felt filming love scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow in Bounce. “Of course, I found the love scenes with Gwyneth awkward. Don’t you think you would have found it awkward? Making this film was difficult and challenging,” said the Oscar-winning star.

He further stated, “It required another level of commitment and professionalism. I was proud that I was able to conduct myself like that. I’d probably not recommend it to anyone, but in my case it worked out well, although it wasn’t easy.”

