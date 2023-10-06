Taylor Swift is currently dominating the world headlines, and literally everyone is obsessed with her right now (at least we are). While her alleged romance rumors with Travis Kelce go viral online, fans can’t stop talking about her blooming friendship with Sophie Turner. On to the series of new events, Tay has reportedly defeated football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and has become the most searched person on Google, and fans are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taylor enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and has over 273 million followers on Instagram. The singer is currently touring with her Eras tour, and Swifties always takes advantage of every opportunity to share her concert videos on social media.

Talking about the latest update, a page on Instagram named Taylor Swift Updates shared a picture of the star along with google sign and text in the photo read, “Taylor Swift is the most searched person on Google globally, dethroning Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Reacting to the post on the platform, a user on Instagram commented, “No wonder why she kept vault puzzles on google. Mastermind!”

Another user commented, “She’s a Mastermind”

A third commented, “1898 tv effects mother had a plan all along”

A fourth commented, “She’s just.. ugh 🔥tooo genius and clever to do this.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Taylor Swift is allegedly making headlines for her romance with football player Travis Kelce. The two haven’t confirmed the rumors yet, but Tay was seen cheering for Kelce during one of his recent matches, where the singer was accompanied by her friends, including Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner.

And on the professional front, Tay’s Eras Tour concert film is releasing on October 13th worldwide and is already breaking records.

