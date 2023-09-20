After establishing himself as one of the best footballers in the world with his sublime skills and incredible goal-scoring prowess, reports have it that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be part of a WWE event in Saudi Arabia. Though it is unclear in what capacity Ronaldo will be seen, the sportsman will be receiving a hefty cheque for the appearance.

For those who don’t remember, the 38-year-old footballer joined the Saudi Arabia football club Al Nassr after severing ties with Manchester United. He has already scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Riyadh-based outfit. Scroll down to know about his appearance in WWE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Mirror, WWE is currently working on a deal to have Cristiano Ronaldo at their Crown Jewel event scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on November 4. The report, published by AS, claims the professional wrestling company want the Al-Nassr forward to be present as a superstar guest at the wrestling event.

Endeavor Group Holdings – of which WWE is a majority-owned subsidiary, is interested in boosting Crown Jewel’s craze and potential revenue by bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the event. As per the report, the former Manchester United footballer will likely be paid a handsome appearance fee to secure his presence at the event. Endeavour, who also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is keeping details under wraps.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be the first non-wrestler to be asked to be part of a WWE event. Earlier, Ronda Rousey, Wayne Rooney, Grant Holt, Tim Wiese, Wycombe Wanderers and Mike Tyson have featured in different wrestling matchups worldwide. Ronaldo appearing in some capacity is sure to boost the event’s revenue.

Endeavour – who are planning to revolutionise wrestling, having secured a merger with UFC in April, are also in talks to bring Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson back in the ring.

From 1-10, let us know in the comments how excited you would be to see Cristiano Ronaldo at a WWE event.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Roman Reigns Car Collection: The WWE Champion Has Over $500K Worth In Luxury Cars, From A $140K Range Rover Autobiography To A $25K Nissan – The Range Is Impressive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News