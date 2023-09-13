On August 24, WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt – born Windham Lawrence Rotunda, shockingly passed away at 36. As per reports, the fallen WWE icon had developed heart complications after contracting COVID-19 early this year, leading to his heart weakening and, ultimately, a heart attack. As per his family, since Husky Harris’s death (his former ring name), wrestler-actor Dwayne John has stepped in as the family’s guardian angel.

Wyatt’s younger sister took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a love and gratitude-filled note to Johnson thanking him for looking after them after her brother’s passing. The Rock also made use of the same platform and replied to her. Scroll below to see their interaction.

Mika Rotunda, Bray Wyatt’s younger sister, took to social media and offered her gratitude to the Hollywood star for his ‘kindness, condolences & love’ in the wake of her family’s loss. She thanked Dwayne Johnson for all he’s doing for them and wrote on X, “Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks.”

In the same tweet, Bray Wyatt’s sister added, “Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries Love you, ohana. ❤️”

In response to her love-filled tweet, Dwayne Johnson posted on the same platform, “Very touching words Mika ❤️ My privilege to help in any I can during this heartbreaking time for you and your family. Love you guys back and I’m always here. Stay strong”

Upon the wrestler’s death last month, Dwayne Johnson posted an emotional post reading, “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family.” Calling him a “unique, cool and rare character,” The Rock added, “My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’”

Talking about Bray Wyatt’s demise, As per a TMZ report, the WWE wrestler was found by his with his alarm going off. She had discovered him lying on his bed, turning blue with no signs of breathing. After calling 911 and his mother performing CPR on him, he was taken to the hospital but was announced dead.

Dwayne Johnson taking care of the Rotunda family proves selfless love exists in the world.

