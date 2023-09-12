The pro-wrestling community and fans witnessed a shocker after the news of Matt Riddle being allegedly s*xually assaulted spread like wildfire. Now, the latest we hear about the WWE superstar is that no one backstage really knows the real reason behind Riddle’s absence from RAW and live events. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, on Sunday, Riddle sent shockwaves by making s*xual assault allegations against a police officer at JFK airport in New York City. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, “Nothing like being s*xually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A**hole!!!” along with a picture of the officer.

Post this allegation, an internal investigation is being conducted by The Port Authority, reports TMZ. This has further led to growing tension for Matt Riddle as it is learnt that WWE pulled him from RAW and all other scheduled appearances amid this ongoing controversy. The reason behind the same is said to be Riddle’s ‘medical illness’.

As per Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE’s backstage has been informed that Matt Riddle’s ‘medical illness’ was the reason he was pulled from RAW.

Giving clarity about Riddle’s absence, EWrestlingNews states, “WWE has taken the decision to remove Matt Riddle from his scheduled appearances following allegations of s*xual harassment made against a police officer at JFK airport in New York City on Sunday. Riddle will not be appearing at tonight’s RAW or this weekend’s live events in Idaho and Washington, where he had previously been scheduled to perform.”

