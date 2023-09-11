CM Punk is a world famous pro wrestler who has been in the ring since 1999. After taking a break from wrestling for nearly seven years, the former WWE wrestler – born Phillip Jack Brooks – made a comeback by joining AEW (All Elite Wrestling) in 2021. However, on September 2, he was fired from the company and has since been making the headlines pretty regularly.

As per reports, Punk’s contract with AEW was terminated owing to an altercation with Jack Perry backstage. While reports circulate that WWE may be interested in bringing him back into their folds, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff talks about why Philip should approach the wrestling promotion for the betterment of his wrestling career.

While on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff got candid about how CM Punk could end his career on a high and positive note by returning to WWE. Putting himself in Punk’s shoes, the wrestling veteran said the recently fired AEW wrestler has a few more years left before he retires. He stated, “If I’m CM Punk and I wake up and have this conversation with myself, and I just look at the clock and the calendar and I go, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve got maybe three years left. I could really make a lot of money and go out on a high note, end my career on a positive note instead of this negative one.’”

Eric Bischoff continued, “If Phil Brooks is the type of man that, first of all, recognizes it and realizes that he’s at least fifty percent responsible for it, if not more, the way he’s handled himself and conducted himself.” Adding that CM Punks would need to make a move, the wrestling legend added, “It could be really good. It could be great for WWE. It could be great for him if he’s willing to do that. If he’s not, then he’s just going to fade away and be a ‘cult’ wrestling star and nobody will remember him 10 years from now.”

Do you think CM Punk will make the move and go to WWE now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

