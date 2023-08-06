WWE has passed on one too many chances to bring back Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the People’s Champ. Well, they skipped on yet another, much to fan’s dismay. SummerSlam 2023, which took place at Ford Field in Detroit, went into full swing, with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso highlighting the main event. The match was truly captivating, and the stakes were high this time. Not only did Reigsn have to defend his title, but if he was to lose, he would also have to give up the position as The Tribal Chief.

The match was not a generic one as there was a considerable deja vu moment as Jimmu Uso made a surprising comeback. However, instead of teaming up with his twin Jey, he switched sides and unleashed hell on his brother with Roman Reigns.

During the match, commentator Corey Graves made a statement that brings back nothing but memories, as per Essentially Sports. As Roman Reigns dominated the match, Graves said that he is reminding Jey Uso that his hands are not big enough to box with God. Does it remind you of something? Let’s take a trip down memory lane. Back in 2013, CM Punk said the same thing to Dwayne Johnson. During a promo cut before the Royal Rumble, Punk told The Rock, “Come Royal Rumble understand that when you step in the ring, your arms are just too short to box with God.”

This pops the question – Can Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson seemingly make a comeback after this subtle hint? While it may sound far-fetched, it does not eliminate the possibility of him returning to the ring. As and when he does, it will be a historic comeback, as the entire WWE will be dominated by the Samoan brothers. WrestleMania 40 is around the corner and it would be the perfect moment to bring him back. Do you want to see The Rock make a comeback?

