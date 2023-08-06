The South Korean girl group is indeed making history by constantly being in the headlines for months. The band has made its name among the most popular musical groups of all time and is breaking records with every passing day. After becoming the first K-Pop group to surpass 2.1 billion views on their music video, they are now the first band to reach 11 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

The girl group was formed in 2016 with its four members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Apart from the band, its members are also flourishing in their individual careers.

BLACKPINK’s members have been in the headlines for both their professional and personal reasons. They are already the individual global ambassadors of various luxury brands, including CELINE, Calvin Klein, Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co, Bulgari and more. Jennie has also made her acting debut with The Idol and Jisoo is in talks for her relationship with actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

BLACKPINK’s tracks are usually termed as bada*s for its themes and music. Now, as per Pop Crave, the band has become the first girl group and the only K-Pop group to reach 11 billion streams across all credits on the streaming platform, Spotify.

#BLACKPINK has reached 11 BILLION streams across all credits on @Spotify. They are the first girl group and only female K-pop act in HISTORY to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/f5HM1ZnqDS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2023

It is indeed a matter of celebration for the band’s fans, BLINKS, as they cannot keep themselves from showering their love on the K-Pop idols. Reacting to the piece of news, a Twitter user wrote, “Yes! BP will go down in history as one of the more greatest bands of all time?!” while another claimed, “And also one of the hottest too! One that major luxury fashion all signed! It’s amazing tbh.”

A third user penned, “MOTHERS QUEENS.”

Congratulations BLACKPINK for their new achievement.

