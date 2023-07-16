The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been reaching new heights with every passing day. The band’s members are always in the headlines owing to both their professional and personal lives as they strive to make history with their work. It seems that they did make it as BLACKPINK’s fifth song surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

The band consists of four members: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The quartet began their musical journey in 2016 after receiving a few years training under their agency, YG Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BLACKPINK has indeed become one of the biggest bands in the world. While they have already achieved global fame with their songs and live performances, they are now scripting history. They enjoy a massive fanbase known as BLINK and receive a lot of love from their fans. As per the band’s latest update, their track As If It’s Your Last has become the fifth one to surpass 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The band released the track back in June 2017.

BLACKPINK’s other videos that have surpassed 1.3 billion views are:

DDU-DU DDU-DU: 2 billion views Kill This Love: 1.8 billion views BOOMBAYAH: 1.6 billion views Hoy You Like That dance performance: 1.4 billion views

Reacting to the band’s new achievement, BLINKs could not hold their excitement as they cheered for their favourite K-Pop idols. While one hailed the track as the “Best summer song ever,” another wrote, “another day, another record for blackpink, truly legends.”

While the band is achieving more and more, their contract renewal is one of the biggest discussions going on among BLINKs. For the unversed, BLACKPINK signed a seven-year contract with YG Entertainment in 2016 which will come to an end in August. Some reports claimed Lisa is not willing to continue, YG Entertainment clarified that the renewal of her contract is currently under discussion.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK for their new achievement.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson Were Afraid To Have S*x With Kristen’s Mum Being Around In The House, “She’s Going Through With Rough Divorce…” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News