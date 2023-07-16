Chris Evans, who was named as People’s S*xiest Man Alive in 2022, was once rumoured to be dating the gorgeous Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock way back in 2014. At the same time, it was also reported that Chris had a huge crush on the actress since his childhood. However, Sandra soon addressed the rumours of them dating after getting spotted multiple times together. Scroll to know the details.

Sandra Bullock is currently dating Bryan Randall. The actress has been in a relationship with the photographer since 2015. The couple met when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday party. Chris Evans, on the personal front, is currently dating the 26-year-old Alba Baptista. The two might reportedly get engaged soon. However, it was earlier reported that Chris would like to take his time and go real slow.

Circling back to Chris Evans and Sandra Bullock, the latter, as per People, joked about them getting married and separated while addressing their dating rumours. The Oscar-winning star hilariously quashed the rumours saying, “You guys are a little behind. We’ve since married and it started breaking apart, so we separated.” Sandra continued, “We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we’re going to remain friends and share responsibility of the farm animals we’ve taken on, because you just can’t abandon the animals.” In 2014, Chris and Sandra were spotted dining together with a group of friends in West Hollywood.

A source at the time spilled the beans on reports of Chris Evans and Sandra Bullock dating saying, “They are not in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase. They haven’t put a title on it, but they really like each other.”

Chris Evans, in an interview, once shared that he had a huge poster of Sandra Bullock in his room. The Captain America star revealed he bought a giant poster of Sandra when he came to New York. “We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. Not that Sandy’s not cool, but that’s a loser thing to do,” said Chris.

Interestingly, Sandra Bullock was once also linked with her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves. She was once asked if they ever actually dated each other.

To which the actress quickly replied, “Nope.” However, she further added, “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

