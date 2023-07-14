BLACKPINK is one of the A-lister bands in South Korea. The girls of this band know how to rule over hearts, not just in a single area but across the globe. They are not only known for their vocal ranges, rapping style, and epic performances but also as separate personalities on social media and enjoy a massive fan base who call themselves ‘BLINKs’. The girl band includes Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, and since 2016, they have been entertaining their audiences.

We have often talked about BLACKPINK members’ net worth. However, do you know how much Jennie or Jisoo reportedly charge for their Instagram-sponsored posts? Keep scrolling to know more about it.

In a video shared on YouTube under the channel name ‘kflopping’, it has been mentioned how much the BLACKPINK members earn through their Instagram-sponsored posts. In the video, it showed, Rose earns $690K and has a massive fanbase of 72 million on her Instagram, whereas Jennie takes home $790K and enjoys 80 million followers. One of the most popular members of the band, Lisa, charges $890K and gets followed by 95 million followers, and Jisoo earns $720K with a massive fanbase of 74 million on Instagram.

Check out the video clip here:

However, it seemed the fans were a bit disappointed with the information, but lauded Rose for not earning as much as the others like Jennie or Lisa. One of them wrote, “Lisa is so good to all when they are around. Great behavior.”

Another commented, “Don’t trust these earning videos. Because these are based on Google searches and Google can’t understand Kpop idol distribution and analyst distribution. It’s way different in insight than Google information.”

One of the netizens penned, “$690,000 is not small don’t feel bad for Rosé. It’s not a competition.”

Well, did you know how much BLACKPINK members earn through their Instagram-sponsored deals? Let us know in the comments.

