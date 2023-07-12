The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is reaching new heights with every passing day. Its members are creating history with their jam-packed concerts and songs. While BLINKS are elated to see their favourite K-Pop idols, they are also concerned if the bandmates will continue to work together. As their contract is coming to an end, fans are worried if Lisa would renew the contract with YG Entertainment.

After completing her two-year training, Lisa debuted in 2016 alongside her bandmates Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Apart from working as a bandmate, she is also working on her individual career.

BLACKPINK’s contract with their agency, YG Entertainment, is set to come to an end in August 2023. For the unversed, most K-Pop agencies sign a seven-year deal with their bands but only a few renew their contract. Therefore, many K-Pop fans call this the Seven-Year Curse, and BLINKS are worried if they would get to see the five members working together from next month.

As per a report by the Chinese firm Munhwa Ilbo, there is uncertainty about Lisa and YG Entertainment’s contract renewal. The report said, “We have been working with Lisa and YG Entertainment to see if she can appear on our show, but they have told us that it is difficult to discuss any schedules past August due to uncertainty with contract renewals..”

In response to the report, YG Entertainment clarified, “[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. Contract renewals are currently under discussion.”

Moreover, the contract renewal process with Jisoo, Jennie and Rose are reportedly going on smoothly. In May, earlier this year, the band indirectly addressed fans’ concern during a concert and said, “thank you for waiting patiently for us & thank you for supporting our music for the past 4 years (Lisa: 7 years) cuz BLACKPINK isn’t going anywhere! we love you so much.”

“thank you for waiting patiently for us & thank you for supporting our music for the past 4 years (Lisa: 7 years) cuz BLACKPINK ISN’T GOING ANYWHERE! we love you so much” – ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/8OQFwomJLH — honors lisa (@honorslisa) May 14, 2023

It seems we will have to wait for an official announcement from Lisa regarding her future in BLACKPINK.

