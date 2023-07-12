Tom Cruise is a perfectionist and, even at the age of 60, years does every stunt by himself; he has a weird self-made rule, the ‘no running’ rule. Fans of the Hollywood star know well that his action scenes almost always contain chase sequences, including some running. One of his co-stars once expressed their wish to run with the Mission: Impossible star on screen, only to get turned down with a no. Scroll below to get the deets.

The actor’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has just been released in the theatres getting the fans their dose of Cruise and all the adrenaline rush they need along with it. He is undoubtedly the king of action films, with some great box-office successes to his credit.

Tom Cruise shoots all his action sequences very diligently, and there is rarely someone who can keep up with his energy, even at his age. Still, his The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis was pretty adamant about sharing the running scenes with his on-screen and went on to even show the Top Gun star her treadmill sessions, as per Looper via Fandom Wire.

Annabelle Wallis once recalled the incident and said, “I got to run on screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner.’ ” She then revealed how she’d time her treadmill session in order to show her progress to Tom Cruise.

She added, “So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes.” As per the report in FandomWire, Tom Cruise has a running scene in 44 out of 52 movies and has been a topic of discussion for many over a long time. Those chase sequences get captured through some of the most advanced technologies, like Spidercam, and they look amazing on screen.

On the work front, Tom’s Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One is running in the theatres now.

