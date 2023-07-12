One Direction, comprising Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, gave some chartbuster numbers in its peak days. Zayn’s exit from the group in 2015 made way for the others to gather up the courage and go venture into solo careers. Zayn recently opened up once again and gave out the reasons behind being the first one to seek a solo career. Keep scrolling to get the entire story.

The popular boy band was formed in 2010, and soon after Zayn announced his departure from the band in 2015, that same year, the remaining four members released one album before taking an indefinite hiatus breaking millions of hearts. His solo did evidently well with hits like Pillowtalk, Dusk Till Dawn and others, and there has been no looking back for him.

Zayn Malik sat down for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast and went on reveal why he became the first member to leave One Direction. As per Pop Crave, he said, “I completely, selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record, if I’m being completely honest with you. I was like, ‘I’m gonna jump the gun here for the first time.’ I’m a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I’m serious about it, and I’m competitive. So I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing.”

Zayn Malik also said that there were a lot of politics going on before he took his decision of quitting the One Direction band; he said, “Certain people were doing certain things. Certain people didn’t want to sign contracts. So I knew something was happening [and] I just got ahead of the curve.”

Zayn tells 'Call Her Daddy' that there was "a lot of politics going on" before his decision to leave One Direction: “Certain people were doing certain things. Certain people didn’t want to sign contracts. So I knew something was happening [and] I just got ahead of the curve,” pic.twitter.com/YLEUPBzrMC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2023

Many of his fans lauded his decision and said, “thank god he got out of this mess then”

While one of the users said, “He’s talking about Louis Ratlinson”

One of them tweeted, “He’s honest but his success was not that at all consistent as he stopped making new music materials.”

Check out a snippet of his interview where he revealed the politics in One Direction, shared on Twitter by zedan:

so you’re not gonna mention what he said before that? pic.twitter.com/Sw86gwyQct — zedan (@niazstruth) July 12, 2023

