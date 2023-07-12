BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has opened up about many details of his life in the band’s new book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS. Being the youngest in the group, Jungkook started off early and faced several issues growing up while dealing with his immense fame. When he signed a deal with Big Hit, the singer was just 13 and auditioning for many other agencies as well. He was once even called to a hotel room. Scroll down to read the scoop and how netizens are reacting to the incident.

Along with his bandmates, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V, Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, debuted in 2013 at the age of 15. However, he was trained for a long time before that.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS was released on their fan ARMY Day to celebrate the band’s ten years in the industry. In the book, the members have revealed many incidents from their lives. In one of the chapters, Jungkook opened up about his audition for the agency when he was just 13 years old.

As per Koreaboo, the book read, “Jungkook was famously brought on by Big Hit Entertainment in 2011 at one of the auditions for Superstar K3, a TV audition program on Mnet. But the story of how a Busan middle schooler named Jeon Jungkook decided to come to Cheonggu Building in Seoul is a bit more complicated than that. Jung Kook had already received business cards from seven different entertainment companies during the Superstar K3 auditions.”

However, the Left and Right singer was not sure why several agencies wanted to sign him. Talking about his audition, Jungkook revealed he was called to a hotel room. He said, “None of them really told me why they wanted to sign me. I remember one of the companies wanted me to come to a hotel room near the Superstar K3 audition site for an audition. They wanted to get a video of me singing.”

While the BTS Maknae shared his experience of auditioning at 13, fans are slamming the agency as it sounded a lot similar to many harassment cases that came out during the MeToo Movement.

A Twitter user wrote, “companies asking 13 year old jungkook to go to hotel rooms to “audition” is the most disturbing thing ive ever read, what the actual fuck,” while another penned, “the thought of someone asking a 13yo jungkook to come to a hotel room with them for an audition is making me sick like why would you possibly need a child to come to a hotel room with you to record him singing.”

A third one mentioned that Jungkook refused to audition and wrote, “thats so creepy and disgusting, I’m glad he refused. but imagine how many stories like this and worse exist.”

Let us know your views on Jungkook being called to audition at a hotel room in the space below.

