Today (June 12), half a dozen Bollywood films released in theaters, and out of them, four are noteworthy: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Governor: The Silent Saviour. Out of all, Main Vaapas Aaunga was expected to lead day 1 advance bookings at the Indian box office, but surprisingly, Haunted’s latest installment has surprised everyone with its ticket sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga is helmed by renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Considering the names associated with it, it was expected to fare better than others in pre-sales, but it was defeated by the Haunted’s latest installment.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past outpaces Main Vaapas Aaunga in day 1 advance booking

For those who don’t know, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past serves as a sequel to Haunted 3D, which gained popularity over the years. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and others, the horror entertainer sold approximately 40,000 tickets through day 1 advance booking. In terms of collections, it grossed 71.4 Lakh at the Indian box office through the opening-day pre-sales, as per Sacnilk.

Coming to Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, sold around 21,000 tickets, grossing 61 lakh through opening-day pre-sales. If a comparison is made, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past outpaced it by selling 19,000 tickets more, which is surprising.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor sell over 20K tickets

Speaking about the other releases, Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata sold approximately 22,000 tickets across India through day 1 advance booking. It grossed 54.3 lakh at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. Manoj Bajpayee-led Governor: The Silent Saviour sold around 22,000 tickets through day 1 pre-sales, grossing 56.3 lakh. Governor received a boost due to an interesting strategy in which the makers offered the first 25,000 tickets at a retro pricing offer of 50 rupees.

On the whole, as far as pre-sales are concerned, the Haunted 3D sequel is in the lead. Let’s see if it maintains the momentum in actual opening-day collections.

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