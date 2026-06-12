Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe

Director: Manoj Tapadia

What’s Good: The aim is to show a lesser-known story of the attack on a city hospital and also focus on nurses, whom we all take for granted!

What’s Bad: Some gaffes with logic!

Loo Break: Up to you!

Watch or Not?: You should!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 125 Minutes

User Rating:

The film begins in December 2008 with sister Gita Gandhare (Kangana Ranaut) being summoned to the police station to identify Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured from those who perpetrated Mumbai’s horror on November 26, 2008. While the cop (Sayaji Shinde) implores her to do so because that can help get him the death sentence, her terrified family begs/advises/commands her not to take the risk, as that act can endanger the safety of their family, especially the children.

We then come to everyday life in the hospital, wherein Gita, her colleagues, Sheetal (Girija Oak Godbole), and Smita (Trupti Takle) show not just their immense dedication towards their patients but also their unwavering camaraderie with each other and their colleagues. Even in the face of dirty administrative politics, they remain unfazed and united. Each sister has a unique family situation of understanding husbands and in-laws, or not. The easy bonhomie among them, as well as with the ward boys and security staff, is highlighted seamlessly.

And then comes 26/11. To their horror, even as news reports are flashing on television, the sound of gunfire nearby points to an imminent and immediate danger. The nurses and staff spring to the occasion, herding patients and necessary equipment (wherever possible) into safe areas. The problem is further complicated by panicking citizens seeking sanctuary on the hospital premises. What happens next when the two terrorists, one of them being Kasab, enter the premises?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review: Script Analysis

Script, lyrics, and direction—all these departments are handled by debutant Manoj Tapadia, and to his credit, he makes sure that the dark element is completely minimized. The danger throbs, the menace escalates, but through it all, the human element dominates. In real-life depictions in cinema, it is tough for us to tell what is dramatized or fictionalized, but what is shown is largely impactful.

The handling of the pregnant woman who finally gives birth to a pre-term baby, the other critical patients, the anxieties of the nurses’ family members, especially as the mobile networks are challenged, compounded by the news coverage showing endless horrors, the selflessness of the security forces facing death, the ingenuity of many a staff member, and other elements are all beautifully shown.

But there are some licenses taken with logic that suggest fiction has perhaps come in a bit more than it should have. There is a paucity of doctors shown in the crisis, which, in a large and reputed institution like Cama & Albless Hospital, is completely illogical. Also, we have grills protected by locks that could have been easily smashed by the rifles, but are strangely not.

Clearly, the idea is to focus on the nurses’ bravery and sacrifice: nothing wrong with that per se, but the credibility again should have been better handled by Tapadia. There was no bargain here: logic could have gone hand-in-hand with both facts and the aim behind the film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review: Star Performance

Kangana Ranaut shines as Gita, and her Marathi diction is immaculate. Her performance becomes even better as the crisis escalates. Girija Oak Godbole, as usual, is a sheer powerhouse and scores highest in the normal, light moments. However, she seems a bit shortchanged in the second half, which tends to focus on Gita. Tripti Takle as Smita is also effective, as are Suhita Thatte as the Matron, Asha Shelar as the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Maya Kadam, and the other sisters, played by Rasika Agashe, Prieya L. Berde, and Esha Dey.

The security staff and other actors all do their parts expertly, and so do the actors playing various patients. The two rogues, Zahid as Ajmal Kasab and Aditya Mishra, are believable. I liked Sayaji Shinde in a sober instead of an over-the-top role, while Prasad Oak and Sushama Deshpande, as Gita’s husband and mother, respectively, were excellent in their small roles.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review: Direction, Music

As mentioned above, Manoj Tapadia has done a skilled job of the script and direction, but could have taken care of certain aspects to heighten the impact. But overall, his decision to highlight the nursing profession (as best shown in Gita’s climax speech and its effect) is worth extolling. This film does the same for nurses, as did Rahul Dholakia’s Agni and Shivraj Waichal’s Marathi masterpiece, Aata Thambaycha Naay! (We can’t stop now) for showing the life and dedication of the firefighters and municipal workers, respectively, as vital society members whom we all take for granted.

The music is ho-hum, while the background score is adequate.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review: The Last Word

So do take out some time to learn about the nurses and their exacting profession, especially when this section of that profession faced its true acid test!

Three and a half stars!

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata releases on 12th June, 2026.

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