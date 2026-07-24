The India Story Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade, Trisha Sharda, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari

Director: Chetan DK

The India Story Movie Review( Photo Credit – Instagram )

What’s Good: The powerful messaging

What’s Bad: The length of the second half

Loo Break: In the interval only

Watch or Not?: Yes

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes

User Rating:

How many of you have ever wondered where the food you eat comes from? I am not talking about the name of your restaurant but the source. Vegetables, fruits, and milk are considered to be the healthiest sources of all the essential nutrients the body requires to function smoothly. But what if the veggies and fruits coming to your house are themselves contaminated, and your naked eye cannot even catch it before it is too late? The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is a film that forces you to question all of this.

Directed by Chetan DK, the film makes you ponder what you eat and whether all your veggies are really healthy. It asks whether you and your close ones are slowly getting poisoned or not. The movie confronts you with a reality we have been ignoring and hopes to encourage you to question and demand better.

The India Story Movie Review( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The India Story Movie Review: Script Analysis

The film follows the tale of Yogesh Patil, a former army man who fights for justice after his daughter dies of cancer. He claims that pesticide poisoning in food caused her illness. To seek justice, he takes major pesticide companies and farmers to the Bombay High Court. Adv. Archana (Kajal Aggarwal) is the only lawyer who has the courage to take up Yogesh’s case after multiple lawyers turn it down, while even the police refuse to file an FIR, stating that there are no grounds for the case.

The first half focuses on the court battle to even get the case registered. During the proceedings, Adv. Archana makes some bold claims in court, which turn public sentiment against them. On the opposite side is the defense lawyer, played by Manish Wadhwa, who demeans the matter by arguing that many people die, which does not give them the right to come to court.

The India Story focuses on the rampant use of pesticides in farming, which leads to deadly diseases among consumers. The film tells us that it is often kids who become victims of such pesticides because they have very weak immune systems. The second half of the film takes an emotional turn that will even break your heart. Does Yogesh Patil get justice and bring about an impactful change? That’s what the narrative focuses on.

The India Story Movie Review: Star Performance

Shreyas Talpade brings in a performance that will move you to tears. The actor plays the role of a father to a seven-year-old battling a terminal illness. Patil gives up his job in the army to care for his daughter, who looks up to him as her superhero. With his character, Talpade beautifully translates a father’s pain onto the screen. Kajal Aggarwal plays a strong role as an advocate who refuses to break down even as the naysayers grow in number. The actress particularly excels in the vulnerable moments.

In The India Story, Murali Sharma has an extended cameo and makes an impact as a sympathetic senior police officer. Manish Wadhwa also puts up a commanding performance as the defense lawyer. The actor has always been the perfect mix of intimidating and commanding.

Big kudos to the child actor Trisha Sharda, who plays Pari. She has a charming presence on screen, and it breaks your heart to see her undergo a terminal illness.

The India Story Movie Review( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The India Story Movie Review: Direction, Music

Directed by Chetan DK, The India Story has been written by Sagar B. Shinde. The disclaimer displayed and read out at the beginning and end of the film makes a few things clear. It states that the film is based on information in the public domain and that the makers have taken creative liberties with it. They also clarify that the information has not been independently verified and urge viewers not to take it as gospel truth, but to verify it themselves before believing anything. However, the core message is one everyone will connect with. We all watch news reports about milk adulteration and the spraying of pesticides and other chemicals to make vegetables and fruits look fresh. But what do we do about it? Almost nothing.

The film goes a step further and warns you about the consequences of consuming harmful substances. The movie almost scares you, waking you up from your casual approach to what is served on your plate. The protagonist’s fight is not that of a selfish man. He doesn’t want punishment solely for the people responsible for his daughter’s death, but an overall change in the way food is produced and distributed in the country. There are some strong courtroom scenes in the film that highlight several shortcomings of the country and how ordinary citizens are fooled. The India Story also takes a hard look at India’s healthcare system. The film serves as a mirror of our current society while also urging citizens to demand change and accountability for a better, safer future.

The India Story Movie Review( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The India Story Movie Review: The Last Word

Chetan DK’s film has one clear intention: the betterment of the country. He takes a simple thought about what’s on your plate and turns it into a thought-provoking film. While the project may not be the best-made film, the emotions hit where they matter. More importantly, with films like The India Story, what matters is what you take away from them and how you reflect on their message. So, the next time you have a meal, you’ll definitely think a lot more about it if you’ve watched the film.

The India Story Trailer

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