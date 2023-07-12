Megan Fox recently sizzled the social media in her Sports Illustrated photoshoots, and now she is soaring the temperature with her pelvic tattoo. She has finally erased her ink, showcasing the name of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s first name in cursive. Eight years back, she flaunted the tattoo, and now, when she is with Machine Gun Kelly, the Jennifer’s Body star finally closed that chapter to make way for new hopes. Scroll below to get a look at her cool piece of art.

The former couple started dating shortly after 2004 while filming their show Hope & Faith. Brian and Megan got married in the year 2010 and have three children together. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2015, and now she is with MGK.

Megan Fox’s tattoo artist Jesse shared her pic on their Instagram handle, jesse.tattoo, with the caption, “Coverup tattoo for @meganfox Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust @meganfox “

The new tattoo of Megan Fox is a slithering snake with a bunch of flowers and the tail of the serpent coiling its tail around them. The netizens’ reaction to her latest ink is pretty justifiable and apt as one wrote, “jaw hit the floor”

Another commented, “Unreal”

Followed by another saying, “That’s fuckin awesome!”

While one exclaimed, “I can’t believe it took her this long to do it ”

One of them wrote, “That’s a beauty tattoo!!!”

Check out the picture of Megan Fox’s new ink here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesse.tattoo

Megan hit a rough patch in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year when it was speculated that he cheated on her, but the couple fought through the hard times and are still together. On the other hand, her ex-husband Brian Austin Green even after several years of divorce, holds great respect toward Jennifer’s Body Star, and their relationship is truly commendable, the support he extends towards her.

