Ever since BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen in the American series ‘The Idol’ led by Lily-Rose Depp, the backlash has never stopped. A lot of her fans have slammed the singer-cum actress for choosing such a project to debut in the acting industry, and now, they have been comparing her with another bandmate Jisoo, and while trolling Jennie, they are lauding Jisoo. Scroll below to read more about it.

It is one of the most popular girl bands in South Korea, featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, who rule over millions of hearts across the globe and have a massive fanbase who call themselves BLINKs.

Apart from being in BLACKPINK, all four members also have their personal endeavours. While Lisa and Rose have their solo albums and collaborations, Jisoo debuted in the acting industry with a K-drama, Snowdrop, along with Jung Hae-in. Now, Jennie has also stepped into the acting business as she was recently seen in the American series The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

However, the fans now got divided in their opinion. A large part of them believes Jisoo had done a great job in choosing Snowdrop, which was a subtle tragic-romantic series and lauded her while slamming Jennie to feature in ‘The Idol’, which showed so many s*x scenes and intimacy. This edited video proved their theory, as shared by one of the K-drama fan pages on Instagram.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇲🇾 (@holyseonho)

As soon as the video hit the theatres, netizens started to comment on it. One wrote, “Jisso is jisso, the goddess,, don’t compare her with others.”

Another one commented, “Snowdrop has subtle romance while the idol has exploitation.”

One of them penned, “Don’t compare Jennie bad acting with Jisoo best acting.”

Another BLACKPINK fan’s comment can be read as, “Jennie would’ve act way better in a kdrama trust me the idol was just a bad idea for first try.”

“Jennie’s acting sucks, I hope she’d never act again”, another’s comment read.

One of BLACKPINK fans compared Jennie vs Jisoo and wrote, “Jisoo did a good job choosing snowdrop as her acting debut like it’s a really important choice. But abt Jennie well Idol was worst choice like WORST.”

Well, have you watched Jisoo’s Snowdrop and Jennie’s The Idol? What are your thoughts? Let us know.

