Johnny Depp has always been protective of his family, whether it was his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis or his daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The actor way back in 2010 spilled the beans on how he hates the paparazzi culture that intervenes in celebrities’ personal life. The award-winning star spewed a few harsh words against the press during an interview. Read on to know what he exactly said.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, was recently seen in the movie Jeanne du Barry. The actor even landed at the Cannes Film Festival after a gap of 11 years. The actor received a seven-minute standing ovation which left the actor emotional.

Circling back to Johnny Depp, as per News 24, Johnny Depp in Paris during an interaction, lamented the “voyeuristic sensationalism” of modern media culture. “I’ve had various relations with paparazzi over the years. Basically, I understand the beast,” said Depp adding, “If I’m either at a premiere or something like that, it’s their gig and they’re going to take photographs. But I’ve had my dilemmas with them over the years. What I’ve basically said to them is ‘You want my picture? Fine.’” However, the actor warned further sharing, “If I catch you taking photographs of my kids I will physically eat your nose off of your face. And I would chew it in front of your face as well, and that’s the truth.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke a bit similarly in a 2018 interview while again sharing thoughts on the same topic. “Then there was that time when the paparazzi were trying to take a photograph of Vanessa and she’s pregnant with Lily-Rose and I was not going to let them make a circus out of it,” said Depp.

The actor added, “So I did what I had to do. Got her in the car, they didn’t get the picture, and I said, ‘Take a f**king picture because then I’ll stove your f**king head in. You’ve got your cameras out. First one click. Let’s go.’ And that’s just the truth. I would’ve. I’ve even said before, if a paparazzo gets a shot, they’re far away and they get a shot of me and my kid, whatever, that’s their thing. But if I catch you, I will eat your nose. I will eat your nose, chew it up and swallow it in front of you and then you’ll fu**ing think about it next time. I f**king mean it.

He continued, “But of course, I care what my family and my kids think. I mean, you realise right away, essentially, that what is being done is the commencement of what they hope is to be your funeral.”

