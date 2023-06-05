The buzz around Johnny Depp has finally started to churn out positive after a very stormy couple of years in which he was involved in legal battles with a British tabloid and his former wife, Amber Heard. The controversies that surrounded him for a long time ended up taking a toll on his professional career, where he lost not one but two massive franchises, namely Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. While fans were upset and had been protesting against the studio’s decision, what if we tell you he might return to the former?

For the unversed, since the legal battles started and Depp entered the court to fight them, Hollywood began creating a safe distance from the star. This led to studios asking him to respectfully part ways from them, and some even doing all of it silently with no announcements. In this process, he even ended up losing the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise where he plays Jack Sparrow.

While Disney continued to maintain silence about the questions on Johnny Depp’s unceremonious exit from Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise, turns out the studio is now reconsidering their decision and might bring back the star who has now made his big screen comeback. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

If you are unaware, Disney was busy shaping the next movie in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and was even planning a female centric spin-off for the same which was speculated to be starring Margot Robbie. While the latter got shelved, the former was still in the news. Now Disney Studio Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey is talking about it.

When asked about the future of the Pirates franchise as per Comicbook, Bailey said, “We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before also has something new stay.” When asked about whether Johnny Depp will return, Bailey said he was “noncommittal at this point.”

However, while Bailey has called Depp’s return noncommittal at this point, Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently said he would love to have Johnny Depp back as Jack Sparrow. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

