The movies crafted by Christopher Nolan are always considered to be high on budget and something spectacular that no one could ever imagine. While the filmmaker will be blowing up a nuclear bomb with his upcoming Oppenheimer movie, the audiences are pretty hyped up. Ahead of the film’s release, one of the cast members who got to see the movie shared his review online and called it Nolan’s “best movie by far”.

Not to forget, Nolan’s masterpiece will get tough competition with Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie, and it is said to be the Barbenheimer event. The pop culture world is blowing up with memes, mashups, and more as moviegoers gear up for the release of Greta Gerwig’s movie and Cillian Murphy-led movie on the same day.

Among the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, Benny Safdie shared his first review of the film weeks before the movie hit theatres. Taking to his personal Instagram account, he posted his reaction to the movie. “I got to see the movie recently, and I can tell you with certainty: This is Chris’ best movie by far. It’s got everything firing on all cylinders,” said the actor.

In the image shared on Instagram, Benny accompanied an image of his character from Oppenheimer. He plays the role of Hungarian-American theoretical physicist Edward Teller. However, the first review came long before the review embargo, as the movie is set to release on Wednesday, July 19, at 12 pm EST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benny Safdie (@bowedtie)

While it can be said the review can be a bit partial considering the actor himself features in the Cillian Murphy-led movie. As the upcoming epic features an absolutely stacked cast following the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka the father of the atomic bomb, another early audience reaction to the movie describes it as a horror movie as “some people leave the movie absolutely devastated”.

