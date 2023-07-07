Margot Robbie has taken her Barbie character way too seriously, and honestly, we ain’t complaining either as we get to see her sport iconic costumes adorned by the Mattel doll. The press tour for her film has been ongoing, and every outfit has caught our eye, including the latest one that she wore at the Mexico premiere of her film. The film has been directed by Greta Gerwig and features Ryan Gosling opposite her.

Besides Ryan and Margot, the film also stars several other actors and actresses, including Marvel’s Shang Chi star Simu Liu, Margot’s doppelganger Emma Mackey and many more. The hype for the film is increasing more because of Robbie’s outstanding outfits people are getting more and more intrigued to catch her on the big screen, as she will surely be a delight to watch.

Margot Robbie’s pictures from Mexico’s pink carpet premiere have been going viral on Twitter; the fan event and screening were at Plaza Parque Toreo in Naucalpan de Juarez. Margot was accompanied by Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, and she stunned everyone in her 1992 Earring Magic Barbie-inspired look.

Margot Robbie was seen wearing a bubblegum pink faux leather dress over a sheer pink full-sleeved top. She had a chain link belt with two chains with one featuring a star like the 1992 edition of Barbie. She accessorised the outfit with dangling earrings with a heart and star-like on her belt. The Suicide Squad star wore dewy makeup with pink cheeks and lips and nailed the look by sporting wavy curls on her hair with one side tucked in with a hairpin.

Margot anchored the Barbie-inspired look with a pair of pink heels as she flaunted her long and s*xy legs. Take a look at her pictures from the event here.

Margot Robbie en la Pink Carpet de Barbie en México 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0feqQuYzOK — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) July 7, 2023

MARGOT ROBBIE THE #Barbie THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/mZEYVGMwdG — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 7, 2023

For the unversed, the Barbie star has been styled by Andrew Mukamal and has been doing a fine job at it. Andrew shared the picture from Mexico’s premiere on their Instagram handle as well,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Mukamal (@andrewmukamal)

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is set to hit the theatres on July 21st, 2023.

