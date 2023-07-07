If there’s one movie everyone is talking about, it is Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in pivotal roles. The film is also making headlines for its big clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh in essential roles. Now, AI has reimagined Bollywood veteran Rekha as Barbie, and she looks goddess and perfection in the same, making us drool over her perfect looks. Scroll below to take a look at the photos!

Rekha is one of the most beautiful actresses of all time and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema, including films like Ijaazat, Khubsoorat, and Silsila, to name a few. Now talking about her recent AI-generated pics, the actress looks incredibly gorgeous in Barbie-reimagined photos, and she could have really nailed it back in time had she played the character on-screen.

Shopping portal Myntra took to their Twitter handle, shared pictures of Rekha donning pink attires, and asked AI to generate her photos as Barbie. In the first picture, the veteran can be seen donning a pink dress and looking stunning as ever while keeping her voluminous hair on one side.

In the second picture, the Umrao Jaan actress can be seen wearing a chic bandana updo in pink and styling it with a satin crop top and matching trousers.

Take a look at the Twitter thread here:

we asked AI to reimagine rekha as barbie 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/DyMpbro9jd — Myntra (@myntra) July 5, 2023

Rekha ate and left no crumbs, LITERALLY.

She could have been the perfect Indian Barbie back in the day, and her ethereal style is still graceful and relevant as ever.

