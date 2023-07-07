Dakota Johnson showed black doesn’t have to stay in winter wardrobes as she stepped out in Milan on Wednesday (05.07.23).

The 33-year-old actress braved the heat in a stunning body-hugging strapless midi dress from Versace’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection as she marked MARTINI’s 160th anniversary at a party at Dazi Milano.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star teamed her gown with slingback pumps, a Bulgari six-row diamond bracelet, and a multi-coloured flower-shaped ring.

Apart from Dakota Johnson, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount was also among the guests at the bash.

#DakotaJohnson stuns at Martins 160th anniversary celebration event in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/RGadbPHnGr — dakotajohnsonx (@dakotajohnsonx) July 7, 2023

The 30-year-old hunk made sure all eyes were on him thanks to his sheer laced black shirt and tailored trousers, which were teamed with a pearl necklace and black loafers.

Showbiz journos! I have pics of Dakota Johnson in Versace and Lucien Laviscount in D&G at the Martini party in Milan last night!! DM for hi res & release #journorequest #prrequest pic.twitter.com/hf3KO2d9Cg — Zara Jayant (@ZaraGiant) July 6, 2023

Guests at the event – which also included stylist Harry Lambert and socialite Chiara Ferragni – enjoyed the talents of Italian singer Tananai, who performed alongside DJs Mia Moretti and Club Domani.

They also got to raise a toast to MARTINI with cocktails including the classic MARTINI Fiero and tonic, and a MARTINI Non-alcoholic Vibrante Spritz alongside the bespoke Elixir No. 160 and the Mirto Negroni.

Victoria Morris, Global Vice President of MARTINI said: “Tonight we celebrated MARTINI’s iconic heritage and its enduring association with Italian style and culture, whilst giving our guests a preview of its magnetic future. It’s an honour to be part of MARTINI’s story during such a landmark period in its history, as we toast to the next 160 years of Italian taste.”

