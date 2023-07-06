Florence Pugh is one of the most beautiful and versatile actresses in Hollywood who has carved her niche in the industry with her own hard work, dedication and passion. From doing Little Women to playing Marvel superhero Yelena Belova (Black Widow’s sister) to being a part of the psychotic thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ – she has done it all. However, apart from her acting skills, her fandom admires her for her fashion choices as well.

Florence has a unique styling sense and often likes to experiment with her hair. Currently, she is donning a buzz cut with a pink hue all over it, giving a pop look with a sultry vibe, and we are loving it. Scroll ahead to read her recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh’s pictures from France for the Paris Fashion Week at Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter show are breaking the internet, and we are not complaining. The stunning actress made her way into the show looking absolutely breathtaking, and why wouldn’t she? Like always, she chose something bold, and we are in awe. Florence wore a Masimo Valentino blue silk gown with dramatic collar detailing. She went braless underneath the sheer outfit and flaunted her b**bs and n*pples like the diva that she is. The ensemble even featured a plunging neckline and backless detailing with a bow. She paired the look with black heels.

Black Widow starrer Florence Pugh opted for no jewellery at all apart from a few earrings and her septum nose ring. For makeup, she went for a minimal look, and with a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, siren eyes with soft peach eyeshadow, and lots of mascara and peach lip shade -she completed her look.

Well, we are still admiring Florence’s look from the Paris Fashion Week. What about you?

