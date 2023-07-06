Kim Kardashian is among the most popular American socialites who never fail to make headlines. While her professional career is enough to grab a lot of attention, Kim’s fashion choices have a separate fanbase. Talking about her choices, the SKIMS founder does not shy away from showing a lot of skin. She once showed her b**bs and legs through some transparent pieces and nailed her street fashion.

Kim grew to fame with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and mom, Kris Jenner. She was one of the starts of the family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is sharing glimpses of their high-profile and controversial life on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has brought the hourglass figure into the trend with her unmatchable curves. The businesswoman has made many style statements with her street outings and continues to do so. However, one of her most controversial ones is her blue look with transparent boots that she stepped out in in 2016.

During her outing, Kim wore a see-through powder blue bralette and flashed her busty b**bs. However, he covered the bralette with an oversized denim jacket but did give a sneak peek into her curvaceous bosom. She added a denim skirt to her look, making it completely over-the-top.

While her look was already something to grab many eyeballs, Kim Kardashian added a pair of thigh-high plastic heeled boots from Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 4 collection. She flaunted her open long hair with soft curls and nude makeup that is still a lot in trend. To complete the look, Kim carried a white fur clutch and a plastic choker.

