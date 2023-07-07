Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and fans are pretty hyped up about the Margot Robbie starrer. As the movie has a stellar cast of actors, it also features Scott Evans, who happens to be the brother of MCU star Chris Evans. While no one would deny the MCU actor joining the world of plastic dolls, the Barbie actor reacted to his brother joining the Barbie world.

While the Barbie movie is hitting theatres this month, one of the early reviews of the movie is calling it to be a fun yet self-aware romp that occasionally gets overwhelmed by its own ideas. Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling set to star in the project, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, John Cena and more will feature in the movie.

Another actor on the star-studded cast is Scott Evans, who is known for roles in Almost Love, Before We Go, and playing Oliver on Grace & Frankie. While he happens to be the brother of Chris Evans, Scott was interviewed by Out Magazine. Surprisingly the younger brother once voiced a Captain America doll, and he believed it would only be right for the MCU star to voice a Ken doll that looks like Scott.

“They don’t have the real actors do the voices because it would cost a lot more than finding somebody that sounds like them, so they sent my brother five options and asked who he thought sounded closest to him,” said the brother of Chris Evans detailing about how he got the role.

Later in the conversation, the Barbie star called it “crazy to have a connection with that character at the time”. However, as he wanted a full-circle moment, he said, “Playing Ken does feel like a full-circle moment.” Scott jokingly added that he wanted the Captain America actor to play a gay version of Ken. “Exactly. But he’ll have to be gay, apparently! Hand on the hip the entire time,” he added.

