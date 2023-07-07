Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood back in the days before their fairytale love story came to an end in 2016, and they parted ways after being together for years. Individually they are two of the biggest movie stars across the world, and fans are known to go crazy over them, like the time someone put up a jar of their exhaled breadth online for auction, and it got reportedly sold for thousands of dollars. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, the former couple met one another for the first in 2003 on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith, and soon they fell in love and started dating each other and the actors share six children together. Brad and Angelina were lovingly known as Brangelina by their combined fan bases, and it was a brand in itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over a decade ago, in around 2005, a of air allegedly breathed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was put up for auction on eBay as per DigitalSpy. The bid reportedly started from just $9.99 and went up to $75 100 with eight days remaining; it was later bought by an anonymous buyer after 91 bids. The seller gave out pictures of Brad and Angelina from their film Mr & Mrs Smith and the air being scooped out from its premiere.

The seller wrote, “Be the first to own this jar of Celebrity air, which may contain air molecules that came in direct contact with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt!” It further said, “We are not guaranteeing this air sample contains air molecules that came in contact with any celebrity epidermal layer or respiratory system, but the sample was captured in the proximity of the celebrities and air molecules that did come in direct contact.”

As per Daily Mail online, the jar of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ‘celebrity air’ was put up on eBay by a celeb spotter Joe Wilson.

The world is full of weird stuff like this, along with people who go crazy over such things and actually buy them.

And for more such interesting stories about your favourite Hollywood celebrity, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Were Keanu Reeves ‘The Matrix’ Action Scenes Copy-Pasted By Akshay Kumar In ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’? Netizens Are Convinced After A Comparison Video Got Them Saying, “Khiladi Escaping The Matrix”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News