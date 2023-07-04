Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most publicised divorces in the film industry. After going out for a decade and staying married for almost two years, the couple called it quits in 2016, but it was not a smooth one. Pitt once again channelled the grief and pain he went through following the split for a multimillion-dollar movie.

Brad and Angelina met on the sets of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith while the former was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The two soon hit it off and began dating following Pitt’s divorce from the FRIENDS star.

After going out for a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014 after their kids’ request in an intimate ceremony. Things did not last long well in their paradise as the Eternals star moved out of her then-husband’s house with her six kids and filed for divorce. The two Hollywood stars have Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Throughout his illustrious career, Brad Pitt has brought many characters to life in his award-winning films. However, one such role demanded him to take a journey back to his split from Angelina. In the 2019 film As Astra, the Ocean’s Eleven star played the role of an astronaut who undertakes a dangerous mission to uncover the truth about his missing father. The loneliness he depicted on screen was a large part of the movie. As per New York Times, Ad Astra helmer James Gray was keen for Pitt to do the film, and the latter signed it right after his bitter split with Jolie.

Gray revealed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star used his tumultuous situation with his family to play the role in the movie. However, when asked about his midset while filming, Gray revealed Brad Pitt said he had “family stuff” going on.

The emotional vacuum that he created to bring his role to life did bring a fortune to the makers of the movie. The movie reportedly made $ 1.35 million. Talking about the film, Brad Pitt said, “We’re asking questions like, ‘What’s it all about?’ and ‘Why are we here?’ That’s a bit of a minefield, because there are so many traps. We wanted to investigate the inability to connect with others, and the self-protection mechanisms one builds up that keep us from really being open.”

