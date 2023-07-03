Angelina Jolie is one of the most stylish mums in Hollywood, and there’s no denying that. The actress, who was previously married to Brad Pitt, has six kids, who are all grown up now and are often spotted with their mother in the city. While we’re still obsessing over Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Pitt’s transformation, we’ve got you her youngest child Knox Jolie Pitt’s recent pictures, whose tall and handsome transformation will leave your jaws dropped on the floor. Scroll below to see the pics!

Jolie and Brad were together for over a decade, and their separation shocked their fans, who fondly called them Brangelina. While Pitt often makes headlines for his rumoured love life, Angelina focuses on her children and is often spotted on dinner dates with them.

A while ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Pitt’s dance video went crazy viral on social media, with fans going gaga over it. And well, she’s definitely got the best genes from her mum and dad!

And what surprises everyone is her younger brother Knox Jolie Pitt’s sudden transformation, and he has become taller than all his siblings. He was recently spotted with his siblings in Los Angeles and donned a white t-shirt, black jeans and styled it with a pair of cool sneakers.

Take a look at his pictures below:

Knox has grown soo tall and he's weeks away from turning 15 year old. Taller than older sister Shiloh, they sure take after Angelina's parent's side of the family with their heights & looks.#KnoxJoliePitt #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/adcHyE72yM — ¥Judy¥ (@judyju18) July 2, 2023

No wonder Knox Jolie Pitt has gotten the best genes from mommy Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. All their kids are super-looking and often make a statement with their fashion sense!

