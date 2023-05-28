Brad Pitt is a notable actor with a celebrated career in Hollywood who is not unknown for his overwhelming success and fame. The actor once revealed how in the 90s, he was thrown off by the attention making him uncomfortable. He even ventured as a producer investing in the films, and while opening up about it all, he also spoke about shifting his focus from acting.

Pitt has worked in many critically and commercially successful films over the span of his career, and thanks to his works, he has garnered millions of fans all over the world. He never limited himself to a particular genre and experimented with different kinds of films, making him one of the most versatile actors in the industry. But before all of this, things did get to him, making him contemplate leaving acting.

In an interview with New York Times, Brad Pitt once revealed why he decided to take a break from acting and venture into production. He said, “Producing just means you don’t have to get up really early and put on makeup. I’m curious to see if movies last if movies stick around.” Brad continued, “It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”

Brad Pitt further added, “In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.” Adding to it, Brad said, “The ultimate place for my style of acting, as I understand it, is to get to a place of just absolute truth.”

