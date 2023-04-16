Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. They met on the sets of Mr & Mrs. Smith, became friends, fell in love, and got married. But before marrying Angelina, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston, and the couple was married for five years before parting ways. Many believed that Brad had started dating Jolie while he was still married to Jennifer. But once Angelina had revealed that while shooting for the film, none of them was looking for a partner. It was just destined the way it worked out. Scroll below to read the details!

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and both divas were once married to Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt. The divas met only once in life, but they played important in each other’s life, and once Angelina acknowledged Jen’s importance in Brad’s life and also revealed she wasn’t prepared for a relationship when she first met Pitt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview with Vogue, Angelina Jolie once revealed that Brad came as a surprise in her life, and both of them were not prepared for the relationship at that time. In fact, she also mentioned Jennifer Aniston. She said, “And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loved and respected. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives.”

The Eternals actress further added, “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.” Angelina revealed by end of the film, they realised there was something more for them in the store.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 and are now ready to co-parent six children. However, the duo has no plan to reconcile.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Did You Know? Robert Downey Jr Owns Iron Man’s Specially Conceptualised Supercar ‘Acura NSX’ Which Once Marvel Planned To Destroy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News