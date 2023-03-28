It is the year when the almost decade and half long grind of the MCU enters its illustrious phase 5. The first film to be gracing the audience and a sort of introduction to what is waiting for them happened to be Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania or popularly known as Ant-Man 3. While a lot of hopes were hooked to the project that was all about love and a father moving mountains for his daughter, the threequel did not serve much to the audience, and the majority of them rejected it.

If you are unaware, directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania starred Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, and an ensemble that played some very pivotal parts of the MCU. The movie was pitched as Majors’ Kang The Conqueror’s full-blown entry in the MCU as the new big villain after Thanos, who deals with the multiverse. The movie didn’t hit the right chord.

The result of not being able to impress the audience has turned out to be that Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania is hitting a new rock bottom with every update. The latest says that the movie has now become the lowest earner of the franchise and the second least grosser since Chloé Zhao’s directorial Eternals. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania has now become the least grosser of the Franchise as the film has almost completed its theatrical run and an arid one. It has made $464.8 Million at the worldwide Box Office till Monday (March 27, 2023), the lowest in the Ant-Man franchise and even lower than the first film. The first Paul Reed solo flick earned $518.8 Million at the global haul, and the sequel garnered $623.1 Million. This means the threequel lost by a very vast margin.

That is not it. Ant-Man 3 is the second lowest earner since Oscar-Award Winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals which starred Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and an ensemble. That film earned $400 Million worldwide, which is just $64.8 Million less than the Paul Rudd starrer. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

